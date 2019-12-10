10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Don’t Look Now, But Things Are Getting Brighter for Trump (Businessweek) see also Trump’s proposal for a Space Force was widely mocked. But could it be a stroke of stable genius that makes America safe again? (Washington Post)
• The massive triumph of the rich, illustrated by stunning new data (Washington Post)
• Just 77 companies are powering the global stock market rally (MarketWatch) see also If you were picking equities by throwing darts at a board, more than 90% would fail to beat cash. (Bloomberg)
• The Dark Side of Recycling (Worth)
• The Truth About Private Equity Fund Size (Institutional Investor) see also Leading US university endowments struggle to beat tracker funds (Financial Times)
• Today’s Most Valuable Tech Companies Are Time Machines (Medium)
• Paul Volcker’s Greatest Lesson Wasn’t on Economics. It Was on Being a Public Servant. (Upshot) see also Paul Volcker Was the First Monetary Rock Star (Bloomberg)
• Should a self-driving car kill the baby or the grandma? Depends on where you’re from. (MIT Technology Review)
• Facebook May Face Another Fake News Crisis in 2020 (Medium) see also A Better Internet Is Waiting for Us (New York Times)
• Michelangelo, God’s Architect (Literary Review)
