10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:
• Inside the Secret Bank Behind the Fintech Boom (Forbes)
• 2019 Industry Innovation Awards (Chief Investment Officer)
• How America Lost the Trade War (NYT)
• It’s Not You. Clothing Sizes Are Broken. (Wall Street Journal) see also Retailers Gave You Free Returns and You Ruined It (Bloomberg)
• The Oddest Charts in Mutual Funds Tell a Good Story (Morningstar)
• What was the big story in economics over the last decade? (Brookings)
• First, the Smartphone Changed. Then, Over a Decade, It Changed Us. (Wall Street Journal)
• The missing Oscars A definitive accounting of the 37 living actors deprived of an Academy Award — and the performances that deserved one (Washington Post)
• 6 Extremely Depressing Climate Records We Broke This Decade (Buzzfeed) but see In rural Colorado, the kids of coal miners learn to install solar panels (High Country News)
• The Nine Plays That Explain Joe Burrow’s Rise to Heisman-Worthy Legend (The Ringer)
What are you reading? Tell me here with #Reads.
Year-over-year rent growth 1.4% slower than 2014 through 2017
Source: Apartment List
