MIB: Sarah Cone, Social Impact Capital

This week, we speak with we speak with investor Sarah Cone, founder of Social Impact Capital, a New York based VC firm focusing on “teams doing good with technology.”

Cone explains why social impact has become a competitive advantage for her firm. She seeks ROI first within the space of entrepreneurs who are trying to have a positive impact beyond their balance sheets. She also notes that successful companies can do more to move the needle of change for our daily lives than almost any other field, including government and politics.

We discuss her early days working in firms like Google and Amazon, and training in venture at eBay founder Pierre Omidyar’s VC firm.

Her favorite books can be seen here; A transcript of our conversation will be available soon.

Next week, we speak with Bruce Van Saun is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Financial Group. CFG is the bank that (among other things) funds most of the iPhone purchases or leases.

Sarah Cone Favorite Books

Mating by Norman Rush



Quantum Computing for Babies by Chris Ferrie and whurley



Rocket Science for Babies by Chris Ferrie



Quantum Physics for Babies by Chris Ferrie



Bayesian Probability for Babies by Chris Ferrie



Books Mentioned by Barry

Everybody Poops! by Justine Avery

