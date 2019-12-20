Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 12.20.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending December 20th, 2019

Positives:

1. As we learned in 1998, Markets don’t care about Impeachment. 2. All time highs are now, and always, bullish for markets. 3. Consumer spending increased 0.4% m/o/m. 4. Personal income rose 0.5% m/o/m, above prior increases. 5. Housing starts came in better than expected at 1.365M. 6. Industrial production rose 1.1% m/o/m, above expectations. 7. Consumer sentiment hits 99.3 for December, above expectations.

Negatives:

1. Only the 3rd U.S. President to ever be Impeached — No other way to say this: disgraceful behavior has led to a national embarrassment;

2. Corporate profits fell 1.1% y/o/y, below prior decrease of 0.4%.

3. Same store sales rose 4.6% w/o/w, below last month.

4. Existing home sales fell from 5.440M to 5.350M.

5. PMI Composite came in at 52.2 for December, below expectations.

6. Jobless claims fell 18k w/o/w from 252k to 234k.

7. Home mortgage apps fell 2.0% w/o/w, below prior decrease of 0.4%.