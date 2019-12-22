10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning Florida policy reads:

• Why You’re Still In Debt: A decade after the great recession, the complaints are the same: “I am working 70-plus hours a week during the summer.” “I’m $60,000 in debt.” “I’m never going to be able to retire.” (Buzzfeed)

• This Brain Region Lights Up When People Display Confirmation Bias (Discover) see also Brain scans show how “collective narration” shapes our memories (Inverse)

• The Terror Queue: Moderators help keep Google / YouTube free of violent extremism — and now have PTSD. (The Verge)

• ‘It’s Like a Cult’: How a Hyped New York Art Gallery Built Its Name on Exploitation (Jezebel)

• Hundreds of ‘pink slime’ local news outlets are distributing algorithmic stories and conservative talking points (Columbia Journalism Review)

• What Would Jesus Do About Inequality? The faith and work movement wants to bend the gospel back toward economic justice. (New York Times)

• Facebook Is a Right-Wing Company, Part One Million (New Republic)

• Fender is reinventing itself for the future of music while holding onto its past (Quartz)

• Christianity Today: Trump Should Be Removed from Office. (Christianity Today) see also The Conservative Case for Impeachment — and Removal (NYT)

• How ‘The Simpsons’ lost its edge (Washington Post)

Americans Say Economy Is Helping the Rich, Hurting the Poor + Middle Class



Source: Pew Research

