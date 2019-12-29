10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning policy reads:

• How the U.S. Became a Nation Divided: Political, cultural and economic gaps have hardened amid anxiety born of the financial crisis and a fundamental argument over American values (Wall Street Journal)

• How Disinformation Spreads, According to Chuck Todd (Rolling Stone)

• It’s Putin’s World. We Just Live in It. Its economy is sputtering and its young are frustrated, but with America and Europe in tumult, Russia and its leader of two decades are on a roll. (New York Times)

• What does your car know about you? We hacked a Chevy to find out. (Washington Post)

• Meet Rebecca Corbett: She Helped Inspire The Wire And Oversaw The Weinstein Investigation. (Elle)

• How Oil Companies Avoided Environmental Accountability After 10.8 Million Gallons Spilled (ProPublica)

• Giuliani Keeps the Hustle Going, Even as Trump Is Impeached: The president’s lawyer craves attention and influence—but what he really needs is money. (Businessweek)

• Unmerited: Inequality and the New Elite (Foreign Affairs)

• U.S. Cybercom contemplates information warfare to counter Russian interference in 2020 election (Washington Post)

• Science Under Attack: How Trump Is Sidelining Researchers and Their Work (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Financial Group. CFG is the bank that (among other things) funds most of the iPhone purchases or leases to consumers.

What Happened to America’s Political Center of Gravity?



Source: New York Times

