10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train Florida reads:

• Sports Gambling Will Be a Huge Opportunity. Bet on These Stocks. (Barron’s)

• Unicorn Valuations Inflated by Late-Stage Investor Protections (Businessweek)

• 3 Questions That Stump Investment Experts (Morningstar)

• Behavioral Finance: The Second Generation (CFA Institute)

• Trust No One. Not Even a Blockchain. Proponents say it can solve all of our trust issues. Can it really? (Slate)

• The Hidden Risk FIRE Investors Miss. (Movement Capita)

• Is Venture Capital Worth the Risk? (New Yorker)

• It’s cities, not countries, that will solve our biggest challenges (World Economic Forum)

• Tesla Created Demand for Electric Vehicles, But Only for Tesla (Bloomberg)

• Get rich quick? Maybe with these fortune-promising recipes for good-luck dumplings (Los Angeles Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Barbara Tversky, professor of psychology at Stanford and Columbia, and author of Mind in Motion: How Action Shapes Thought. Tversky was married to Amos Tversky, and helped Michael Lewis research his book on Tversky & Kahneman, The Undoing Project.

Fame and Fortune, Leading and Lagging Indicators in the Digital Age



Source: Mule’s Musings

