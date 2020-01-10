10 Thursday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:
• 51 Ideas from 2019 (Safal Niveshak)
• Forget Stock Market Forecasts. They’re Less Than Worthless. (New York Times)
• Want to Reach Your Savings Goal in 2020? Here’s What the Research Says Will Help (Wall Street Journal)
• 10 Electric Vehicles to Watch (New York Times)
• The SECURE Act is changing retirement — here are the most important things to know (Marketwatch)
• The 2010s were supposed to bring the ebook revolution. It never quite came. (Vox)
• California’s new privacy law, explained (Recode)
• The Ultra-Wealthy Who Argue That They Should Be Paying Higher Taxes (New Yorker)
• Meteor Showers in 2020 That Will Light Up Night Skies (New York Times)
• With cannabis use an open secret in the NBA, this ex-player is pushing the league to allow CBD (Washington Post)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brian Kelly, better known as “The Points Guy.” Kelly took an interest in credit card and airline points, and turned it into a substantial media business, with 60 employees and 7 million unique visitors a month.
