10 Thursday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brian Kelly, better known as “The Points Guy.” Kelly took an interest in credit card and airline points, and turned it into a substantial media business, with 60 employees and 7 million unique visitors a month.

Hedge funds record best year since 2013 but still trail market



Source: Financial Times

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.