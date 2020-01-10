10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• The Tokyo Job: Inside Carlos Ghosn’s Escape to Beirut (Businessweek)

• The ROI of snacks: How companies track the impact of free food in the office (Digiday)

• How Multi-Asset Investing Became So Popular (CIO)

• The 47,500% Return: Meet The Billionaire Family Behind The Hottest Stock Of The Past 30 Years (Forbes)

• How Slack ruined work: It was heralded as the product that would kill internal email chains. Instead, it’s changed how we behave while in the office (Wired)

• Survey: The 1% are much more satisfied with their lives than everyone else (Washington Post)

• How Tiffany Moved 114,000 Gems Without Getting Robbed (New York Times)

• Admit It: You Have a Box of Cords You’ll Never, Ever Use Again (Wall Street Journal)

• How The 2010s Killed The Celebrity Gossip Machine (Buzzfeed)

• LSU Is the National Champion and Joe Burrow Has Achieved College Football Immortality (The Ringer)

What are you reading? Tell me here with #Reads.

Big Companies Have Never Dominated the S&P 500 Like They Do Now



Source: Bloomberg

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.