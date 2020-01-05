10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning policy reads:

• The Shadow Commander: Qassem Suleimani is the Iranian operative who has been reshaping the Middle East. (New Yorker)

• Elevating Resolutions for the New Year Inspired by Some of Humanity’s Greatest Minds (Brain Pickings)

• The Middle Class Risks Consuming Itself: Health care and education employ a lot of people and sell services they increasingly can’t afford. (Bloomberg)

• Donor Advised Funds Were Up Almost 300 Percent This Decade. Why? (Worth)

• A Skeptic’s Guide to Modern Monetary Theory (N. Gregory Mankiw)

• It Looks Like Health Insurance, but It’s Not. ‘Just Trust God,’ Buyers Are Told. (New York Times)

• Behind the Ukraine Aid Freeze: 84 Days of Conflict and Confusion (New York Times) see also Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns (Just Security)

• Cops Are Swarming TikTok to Try to Destigmatize Law Enforcement (Medium)

• Bonfire of Vanities: How the Left’s Gave Up on it’s Great, Timeless Projects for Political Correctness, Twitter Wars, and Narcissism (and That Cost it a Future) (Eudaimonia)

• Swamp fever: Don’t blame Trump for the rise of right-wing conspiracy theories. The GOP helped cultivate them — until they took over. (Washington Post)