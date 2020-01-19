10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning policy reads:

• After Stretch IRAs, What Retirement Breaks Could Congress Chop Next? (Wall Street Journal)

• Taiwan’s single-payer success story — and its lessons for America (Vox)

• ‘You’re a bunch of dopes and babies’: Inside Trump’s stunning tirade against generals (Washington Post)

• American history textbooks can differ across the country, in ways that are shaded by partisan politics. (NYT)

• Chris Evans Goes to Washington: The actor’s new project, A Starting Point, aims to give all Americans the TL;DR on WTF is going on in politics. It’s harder than punching Nazis on the big screen. (Wired)

• We’ve Upped the Ante.’ Why Nancy Pelosi Is Going All in Against Trump (Time) see also Five questions about Trump’s company in 2020 (Washington Post)

• A new generation of philanthropists are ticked off at their parents (Vox)

• The Bloomberg Effect: Huge Spending Transforms 2020 Campaign Dynamics (Wall Street Journal)

• The great dismantling of America’s national parks is under way: The administration has filled the parks department with anti-public land sycophants (The Guardian)

• How College Became a Commodity: Market-based thinking is at the heart of how academe thinks of itself. That’s a travesty. (Chronicle Review)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Safa Bahcall, member of President Obama’s council of science advisors, and author of the book, “Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries.

Trump Is The Most Unpopular President Since Ford To Run For Reelection



Source: FiveThirtyEight