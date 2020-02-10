10 President’s Day Reads

My President’s Day plane reads:

• Charlie Munger: The Strongest Companies In The World Are In China, Not America (Forbes)

• ESG Investing Comes of Age (Morningstar)

• A Deeper Dive Into New Rules for Retirement Plans (Wall Street Journal)

• Inflation is at historic lows, so why do so many things seem so expensive? (Fortune)

• Another newspaper chain just filed for Chapter 11, and America’s news desert is getting worse (Vox)

• The Ride-Hail Utopia That Got Stuck in Traffic: Uber and Lyft said they would ease congestion. Instead they made it worse. (Wall Street Journal)

• You’ll Never Know Which Candidate Is Electable (FiveThirtyEight)

• Former Justice Dept. Lawyers Press for Barr to Step Down: More than 1,100 former prosecutors who served in Republican & Democratic administrations sign open letter over Stone case (New York Times)

• Fox redesigns its NFL graphics for the point-your-phone-at-the-TV era (AV Club)

• An Oral History of the Members Only Jacket: Get to know the fixture of white yuppiedom, the icon of post-ironic millennial hipsterdom and the sartorial choice of any self-respecting guy who may or may not have killed Tony Soprano (MEL)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Nobel Prize-winning economist, Paul Krugman, whose most recent book is Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future.

The countries leading the world in scientific research



Source: World Economic Forum

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.