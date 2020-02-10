10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Vanguard Broadens Reach With Entry Into Private Equity (Wall Street Journal)

• Will retiring baby boomers crash the stock market? (Fortune)

• Why Asset Managers Land in the Dog House (Institutional Investor)

• Ten Surprising Collectible Cars to Invest In for 2020 (Bloomberg)

• Argue Zell: “I’m not afraid to defend my position and neither should you.” (Waiter’s Pad)

• Gruber: My 2019 Apple Report Card (Daring Fireball)

• ‘We Don’t Even Do Take Out’: Why, Then, Is This Restaurant on Seamless? (Eater)

• Spotify buys Bill Simmons’s The Ringer to boost its podcast business — the fourth podcast deal its done in a year. (Vox)

• Mitt Romney’s act of bravery changed nothing and changed everything (Washington Post)

• What Five Oscar Nominations Tell Us About the State of Hollywood (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend, where we geek out on cars with Hannah Elliot, reviewer of supercars for Bloomberg.

Crummy 2019 Earnings to Thunder Back This Year, Seers Say. Uh, Really?



Source: CIO

