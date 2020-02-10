10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Mike Bloomberg won the Iowa caucuses (Washington Post) see also Michael Bloomberg’s Secret Weapon: Bloomberg Philanthropies has helped the presidential candidate build policy expertise—and political support—across the country. (Worth)

• Why the world’s toughest activist hedge fund is after SoftBank (Fortune)

• Battered Funds Blame ETFs for Overrunning Stock Market. Again (Bloomberg) see also The Secret of Stock Picking (Irrelevant Investor)

• How One Value Investor Is Weathering the Strategy’s Underperformance (Institutional Investor)

• Antarctica just hit 65 degrees, its warmest temperature ever recorded (Washington Post) see also Can We Have Prosperity Without Growth? The critique of economic growth, once a fringe position, is gaining widespread attention in the face of the climate crisis. (New Yorker)

• All the cool things you can do on your phone’s lock screen (Pop Sci)

• Critics speak out over the draft federal architecture mandate (Architect’s Newspaper) see also MAGA War on Architectural Diversity Weaponizes Greek Columns (New York Times)

• Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment (Just Security)

• How Margot Robbie Changed Her Hollywood Destiny (Buzzfeed) see also Meet the woman who made Netflix get rid of its most annoying feature (Vox)

• Why are pop songs getting sadder than they used to be? (Aeon)