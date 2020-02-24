10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work vacation morning train reads:

• Mom and Pop Are On Epic Stock Buying Spree Fueled by Free Trades (Bloomberg)

• How Private Equity Became a Beta Play: All the numbers point to private equity and venture capital being at a peak. But it’s not for the reasons many think (Institutional Investor)

• What the E*Trade Deal Tells You About the New Investing Game (Wall Street Journal)

• Market Have ALWAYS Been Rigged, Broken & Manipulated. (Wealth of Common Sense)

• How Blackstone became the world’s biggest corporate landlord (Fortune)

• Dying malls want a second chance at life: As Americans increasingly shop online and stay at home, can malls find new community appeal? (Curbed)

• Facebook’s political ad problem, explained by an expert (Vox)

• How Trump Hollowed Out US National Security (Wired)

• How epidemics like COVID-19 end (and how to end them faster). (Washington Post)

• Louis Armstrong, the King of Queens: The jazz musician’s impeccably maintained home in a modest New York City neighborhood is a testament to his — and midcentury design’s — legacy. (New York Times)