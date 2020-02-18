10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Coronavirus scare has turned Chinese cities into ghost towns (Inkstone) see also Apple Guides Revenue Lower on Coronavirus (Apple)
• Inside Berkshire Hathaway’s Future Without Warren Buffett (Barron’s)
• What ‘Rothifying’ 401(k)s Would Mean for Retirees (Wall Street Journal) see also How To Make It Rain On Your Investments (A Teachable Moment)
• 3 Steps to a Socially Conscious Portfolio (New York Times)
• You Can Own a Fraction of a Warhol. But Should You? (Bloomberg) see also New Financial Engineering Strategies (The Big Picture)
• Downtown Josh Brown’s budding media empire seeks to upend traditional wealth management (Marketwatch)
• The Perils of “Survivorship Bias”: How to avoid a common fault in reasoning (Scientific American) see also History is Only Interesting Because Nothing is Inevitable (Collaborative Fund)
• The Weirdest Subway Restaurant in America: The franchise is based inside an FBI training center called Hogan’s Alley where the bank gets robbed at least twice a week. (Wall Street Journal)
• Something is happening to Norway. Slowly, almost imperceptibly. (NRK) see also A Crisis Right Now: San Francisco and Manila Face Rising Seas (New York Times)
• George Will: It’s looking like Democrats might have a chance to beat Trump after all (Washington Post)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Nobel Prize-winning economist, Paul Krugman, whose most recent book is Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future.
This is how presidential elections really affect home sales
Source: The Real Deal