10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat at the desk, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Fertility Inc.: Inside the big business of babymaking (Fortune)

• Elon Musk Can’t Lose (Buzzfeed)

• A Brief Global History of the War on Cannabis (MIT Press Reader)

• One year inside Trump’s monumental Facebook campaign (The Guardian)

• Cinematic Universes Aren’t New; They’re the Oldest Stories on Earth (Marveliad: Eps. I + II) (Matthew Ball)

• The Internet of Beefs (Ribbon Farm)

• The Future of Influencer Marketing Is in China (Luxury Society)

• A16Z: Tech in 2020 (Benedict Evans)

• Behind the Scenes at Rotten Tomatoes: Humans, not algorithms, determine those ubiquitous scores. Good ingredients, imperfect recipe. (Wired)

• Pure Magic: The Oral History of Prince’s Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show (Ringer)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Davis, Chairman and CEO of Davis Selected Advisors, which has over $25 billion under management. Davis is also on the board of directors of Coca Cola, and is Vice Chairman of the American Museum of Natural History.

Which countries tax their citizens the most?



Source: World Economic Forum

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.