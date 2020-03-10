10 Monday AM Reads

My social distancing, work at home, morning train reads:

• Catastrophe strikes America: The entire industrial world, but for South Korea, has so far shown gross incompetence in preparing and responding to an extreme outbreak. (Statistical Ideas)

• What Happens After the Stock Market Falls? Once stocks fall 20%, long-term returns start to improve with every painful leg lower. (Irrelevant Investor)

• The myth of the panicky individual investor (Daniel P. Egan)

• How Concerned Are Americans About Coronavirus So Far? (FiveThirtyEight)

• Who Do You Trust in a Pandemic: Donald Trump or Angela Merkel? (Bloomberg) see also Trump is breaking every rule in the CDC’s 450-page playbook for health crisis (Washington Post)

• I Make Coronavirus Test Kits for a Living—We Are All Working in a Frenzy. (Vice)

• GOP, Fox News have waged war on science. With coronavirus, will their aging fans pay the price? (Philadelphia Inquirer)

• America Is Acting Like a Failed State: Many businesses, local governments, and individuals are doing what is necessary to beat back the coronavirus—with little help from the White House. (The Atlantic)

• Fascinating images from the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020 contest (Washington Post)

• Heart of An Assassin: How Daniel Craig Changed James Bond Forever (GQ)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Cristiano Amon, president of mobile semiconductor giant Qualcomm. An engineer by training, Amon oversees all of Qualcomm’s semiconductor business, and serves on the firm’s executive committee.

US citizens have a history of delaying medical treatment because of worries about costs.



Source: Torsten Sløk, Deutsche Bank Securities

