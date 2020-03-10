10 Monday AM Reads

My shelter-in-place, back to work morning train reads:

• “A plane from Shanghai arrived at JFK Airport in New York Sunday morning carrying an extraordinary load: 12 million gloves, 130,000 N95 masks, 1.7 million surgical masks, 50,000 gowns, 130,000 hand sanitizer units, and 36,000 thermometers.” (Axios)

• How bad could the US jobs market become? (FT Alphaville)

• The Markets the Bailout Forgot: Calls for help for the municipal bond and securitized credit markets (Institutional Investor)

• When Should I Rebalance? (Irrelevant Investor)

• We Can’t Prevent Market Panics. We Can Control How We React. (Wall Street Journal)

• Pandemics & Crashes (Investor Amnesia)

• People Are Still Putting Their Mansions on the Market (Bloomberg)

• It’s Time to Do the Things You Keep Putting Off. Here’s How (Wired) see also These Work-From-Home Tips Will Help You Stay Sane (Prevention)

• Experts Say The Coronavirus Outlook Has Worsened, But The Trajectory Is Still Unclear (FiveThirtyEight)

• David Byrne: The World Is Changing – So Can We (Reasons to be Cheerful)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ben Cohen, who is the Wall Street Journal’s NBA reporter. His new book is The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Streaks was just released.

Some U.S. Cities Could Have Coronavirus Outbreaks Worse Than Wuhan’s



Source: NYT

