10 Friday AM Reads

• America’s Middle Class Gets Hit With Office Jobs Disappearing (Bloomberg)

• The best investing blogs (Occam Investing)

• The War on Coffee: The history of caffeine and capitalism can get surprisingly heated. (New Yorker)

• Airbnb Is Banking on a Post-Pandemic Travel Boom (Businessweek)

• Amazon Scooped Up Data From Its Own Sellers to Launch Competing Products (Wall Street Journal)

• Digital fashion surges in a sales downturn (Vogue)

• Influencing? In This Economy? It’s Only Gotten More Competitive (New York Times)

• Crisis Handling Spikes Number of Undecideds in 2020 (Bloomberg)

• The Climate Crisis Isn’t Coming, It’s Already Here (GQ) see also How We Will All Solve the Climate Crisis (Wired)

• The joke’s on us, thanks to Senator Mark Warner’s viral tuna melt video. (It’s just a PSA in disguise). (Washington Post)

Unemployment is likely over 20%, approaching 25%



Source: fivethirtyeight

