10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with John Mousseau, CEO and Director of Fixed Income Trading at Cumberland Advisors, which manages $3.5B in fixed income products.

A “conceptual” schematic chart if the global curve, via JPMorgan



Source: @CarlQuintanilla

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.