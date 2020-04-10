10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning
train WFH reads:
• When Buffett Was a Quant (Verdad)
• For a Glimpse at What Reopening Looks Like, Head to Waffle House (Bloomberg) see also Texas Is Open, California’s Closed and States Go Their Own Way (Bloomberg)
• Some Crisis Investing Lessons From My Fun Portfolio (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• When Tailwinds Vanish (Luttig Learnings) but see Tech giants are profiting — and getting more powerful — even as the global economy tanks (Washington Post)
• What Negative Prices Tell Us About the Future (Wall Street Journal)
• What Went Wrong on Those Carnival Cruise Ships (Slate) see also Cruise ships kept sailing after coronavirus was detected, exposing thousands (Washington Post)
• The Future of Electric Vehicles May Ride on Two Wheels: Electric motorcycles and scooters could soon have their moment in India, China and other emerging markets (Wall Street Journal)
• Seattle’s Leaders Let Scientists Take the Lead. New York’s Did Not: The initial coronavirus outbreaks on the East and West Coasts emerged at roughly the same time. But the danger was communicated very differently. (New Yorker)
• A single Trump tweet sums up his media strategy: Confusion (Vox) see also Biden says he thinks Trump will try to delay the presidential election (CNN)
• 2020’s New and Improved Flowers: A Gardener’s A-to-Z Guide (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Whalen, Chairman of Whalen Global Advisors. The investment banker and former Federal Reserve fixed income supervisor is the the author of several books, most recently Ford Men: From Inspiration to Enterprise,
In Global Electricity Slump, Coal Is the Big Loser
Source: BloombergGreen
Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.