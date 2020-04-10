10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Whalen, Chairman of Whalen Global Advisors. The investment banker and former Federal Reserve fixed income supervisor is the the author of several books, most recently Ford Men: From Inspiration to Enterprise,

In Global Electricity Slump, Coal Is the Big Loser



Source: BloombergGreen

