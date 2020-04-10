10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Some Countries Are Squashing the Coronavirus Curve. Vietnam Is One. (Wall Street Journal)

• The II Fear Index: Investors Expect Long Lockdown (Institutional Investor)

• Conferences pivot to streaming channels: ‘We look at this as having our own Netflix’ (Protocol)

• Clorox and Lysol Want to Kill Germs—and Each Other: The messy history of America’s favorite toilet cleaners. (Slate)

• ‘Black Swan’ funds enjoy rare chance to spread their wings (Financial Times)

• Tyson Foods Helped Create the Meat Crisis It Now Warns Against (Bloomberg)

• In North Korea, the Fourth Man Could Be a Woman (New Yorker)

• “A Darwinian Moment”: The Coronavirus Is Blowing Up the Media Landscape (Vanity Fair)

• Americans Are Largely Unimpressed With Trump’s Handling Of The Coronavirus Pandemic (FiveThirtyEight) see also Nervous Republicans See Trump Sinking, and Taking Senate With Him (New York Times)

• Michael Jordan Got Paid During The Bulls’ Last Dance (FiveThirtyEight)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Whalen, Chairman of Whalen Global Advisors. The investment banker and former Federal Reserve fixed income supervisor is the the author of several books, most recently Ford Men: From Inspiration to Enterprise,

So much for federal gov’t: Regional Councils Coordinate Reopening



Source: @alfred_twu

