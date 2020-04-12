MiB Bonus WFH Edition

For Good Friday, we did a special WFH bonus edition of Masters in Business.

We spoke with people who work in very different areas as to how they are getting work done during under Shelter-in-Place orders:

–Daniel Gershsburg, a Brooklyn based real estate and bankruptcy attorney at Romer Debbas: He is living in a small Williamsburg rental with his wife, 3 year old daughter and newborn baby girl, along with a 75 pound English Bulldog. To get some peace, and to get work done, Gershburg brings his laptop down to his Nissan Pathfinder and works alone in his car!

–Joe Davis, Chief Economist at Vanguard Group: Davis is one of a tiny handful of people working in the giant and completely — empty Malvern, Pennsylvania campus of Vanguard.

–Pat LaFrieda of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors: LaFrieda supplies steaks and burgers to many of the leading steak houses and restaurants in NYC. He is perhaps best known for creating the original Shake Shack Burger, and for the Black Label ground dry-aged steak burger, which kicked off the NYC burger wars.

LaFrieda notes that about half of the restaurants he supplies are now doing takeout for people sheltering in place; they tend to do about a 30% of the sales they usually do (with much fewer workers). He expects there to be a high failure rate if many restaurants.