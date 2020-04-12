10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning helpful resources reads:

Medical:

Aid:

• Will I Get A Check From The US Government, And How? Here’s Everything You Need To Know. (Buzzfeed)

• 10 Sources of Emergency Cash, Ranked from Best to Worst (Morningstar)

• Some Insurers Offer a Break for Drivers Stuck at Home (New York Times)

• Coronavirus unemployment guide: What to do if you get laid off or furloughed (Washington Post)

• This Brooklyn Landlord Just Canceled Rent for Hundreds of Tenants (New York Times)

Stay Safe & Sane WFH:

• The Germ-Cleaning Power of an Open Window (Medium)

• Don’t Click! Coronavirus Text and Phone Scams Are Designed to Trick You (Wall Street Journal)

• How to Keep Your Home Free of Coronavirus Germs: Tips include cleaning with EPA-approved disinfectants and running dishwashers on sanitize cycle if possible (Wall Street Journal)

• Working from home? 7 smart tips to help you get more done (Fast Company)

• WFH? Here’s how to run a really great virtual meeting (WEF)

Entertainment:

• Museum Asks People To Recreate Paintings With Stuff They Can Find at Home, Here Are The Results (Sad and Useless)

• A Letter to the City (Next Draft)

• The End of Owning Music: How CDs and Downloads Died (Rolling Stone)

• Your Internet is working. Thank these Cold War-era pioneers who designed it to handle almost anything (Washington Post)

• The Weirdly Enduring Appeal of Weird Al Yankovic (New York Times)

Recovery:

• The secret weapon in the fight against coronavirus: women (The Guardian)

• States and experts begin pursuing a coronavirus national strategy in absence of White House direction (Washington Post)

• For All Its Coronavirus Blunders, Italy Offers Hope for Other Democracies (Wall Street Journal)

• We Need an Army of Health Workers. So Let’s Get the Army to Train One. (Politico)

• We need smart solutions to mitigate the coronavirus’s impact. Here are 16. (Washington Post)

NASA Satellite Data Show 30 Percent Drop In Air Pollution Over Northeast U.S.



Source: NASA

