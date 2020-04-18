10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Organic French Roast Mexican Fesich coffee, grab a seat 6 feet from strangers, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response (Just Security)

• What Prior Market Crashes Can Teach Us About Navigating the Current One (Morningstar)

• Nick Hanauer: Coronavirus Crisis Shows Why Shareholder Primacy Is a ‘Scam’ (JUST Capital)

• ‘The Managers of These Companies Are Corporate Sociopaths’ (Institutional Investor)

• Coronavirus at Smithfield pork plant: The untold story behind America’s biggest outbreak (BBC) see also Carnival Executives Knew They Had a Virus Problem, But Kept the Party Going (Businessweek)

• The Mentor Who Made Dr. Anthony Fauci: He met the right person at the right time in his career—and Dr. Sheldon Wolff changed Dr. Fauci’s life. (Wall Street Journal)

• Greta’s World: How one Swedish teenager armed with a homemade sign ignited a crusade and became the leader of a movement (Rolling Stone)

• Finally We May Have a Path to the Fundamental Theory of Physics… and It’s Beautiful (Stephen Wolfram)

• Donald Trump’s Greatest Escape (Politico) see also How Mitch McConnell Became Trump’s Enabler-in-Chief (New Yorker)

• Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters: Fiona Apple’s fifth record is unbound, a wild symphony of the everyday, an unyielding masterpiece. No music has ever sounded quite like it. (Pitchfork)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with James Montier, member of GMO’s Asset allocation team and author of numerous investing books, including The Little Book of Behavioral Investing: How not to be your own worst enemy.

Visualizing the Occupations with the Highest COVID-19 Risk



Source: Visual Capitalist

