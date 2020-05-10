10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• The Great Disconnect: Stocks and Just About Everything Else (Barron’s) see also Stocks Keep Rallying, Despite Lack of Visibility on Economy (Wall Street Journal)

• The Billion Dollar Hedge Fund Club: Who’s Up, Who’s Down (Institutional Investor)

• 4 Different Ways to Think About Investment Risk (Wall Street Journal)

• Dizzying Week Turns Tables on Stock Market’s New Buyers Alliance (Bloomberg)

• Theranos Would Be Thriving In The COVID-19 Pandemic (Medium)

• The Age of Ignorance: Why We Live in a Time When Ignorance Proudly Parades Itself as Enlightenment (Eudaimonia and Co)

• Anti-vaccine groups take dangerous online harassment into the real world (NBC News)

• We’re all Zelensky now (Washington Post)

• COVID-19 Is This Generation’s Vietnam: The coronavirus has killed more Americans in 12 weeks than the Vietnam war killed in 19 years. (The Bulwark)

• May the Force of the Law Be With You (Slate)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Chanos, famed short seller and founder Kynikos Associates. Chanos helped to expose a number of financial frauds, most famously Enron, Baldwin-United, and Drexel Burnham.

Sweden says its coronavirus approach has worked. The data disagrees



Source: CNN

