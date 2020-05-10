10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• America’s meat shortage is more serious than your missing hamburgers (Recode)

• Kroger is the Pandemic’s Anti-hero (Popular Information)

• The stock market keeps rising while earnings keep falling — what if stocks are right? (Marketwatch)

• America’s Smallest Stocks Are Staging a Comeback (Wall Street Journal)

• Why 1.4 Million Health Jobs Have Been Lost During a Huge Health Crisis (Upshot)

• A Young Investor’s Revolt Against Private Equity (Institutional Investor)

• Why the Most Futuristic Investor in Tech Wants to Back Society’s Outcasts (The Hustle)

• After Four Antibody Tests, I’m Still Not Sure I’ve Had Covid-19 (Businessweek)

• Prepare for the Ultimate Gaslighting* You are not crazy, my friends. (Medium)

• Michael Jordan’s 1992 Team USA Olympic practice session proves best sport is behind closed doors (SCMP)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Bianco, President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research. Bianco was the first strategist who correctly identified how QE/ZIRP would impact equity prices.

Inflation numbers are nearly meaningless during the pandemic



Source: Quartz

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.