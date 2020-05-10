10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• The Work-From-Home Trader Who Shook Global Markets (Businessweek)

• The Stock Market Is Crazy Expensive—And That’s OK (Wall Street Journal)

• How to Combat Zoom Fatigue (Harvard Business Review)

• The Car Is Staging a Comeback, Spurring Oil’s Recovery (Bloomberg)

• Bill Gates has an idea for how to get billionaires to donate more for coronavirus (Vox) see also The Bay Area Billionaires Are Breaking My Heart (New York Times)

• Why Gen Z will be hit the hardest by the financial fallout from coronavirus (CNN)

• Get Ready for a Vaccine Information War (New York Times)

• Beware of these futuristic background checks (Vox)

• If the President Tests Positive for the Virus, What Happens? (Businessweek)

• The oldest rockers in town: The original generation of rock ‘n’ rollers remain more interesting than modern stars (The Critic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Henry Cornell, founder of Cornell Capital. Previously, he was the Vice Chairman at Goldman Sachs, where he was the original architect of the firm’s Merchant Banking Division.

The II Fear Index: What Investors Want



Source: Institutional Investor

