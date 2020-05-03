10 Sunday Reads

A helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads (ugly stuff after the jump):

Staying Safe:

• 24 Hours at the Epicenter of the Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctors, nurses, a congressman, workers in deserted museums and theatres, men on early release from Rikers, and the newly unemployed strained to keep New York City, and themselves, going. (New Yorker)

• What if immunity to covid-19 doesn’t last? (MIT Technology Review)

• ‘Frostbite’ toes and other peculiar rashes may be signs of hidden coronavirus infection, especially in the young (Washington Post)

• We have to wake up: factory farms are breeding grounds for pandemics (The Guardian)

Aid and assistance:

• COVID Tests Are Free, Except When They’re Not (Kaiser Health News)

• Useful table of extended state tax filing deadlines (Tax Foundation)

• Figuring Out Your Personal Finances Together (Wall Street Journal)

Staying Sane WFH:

• Signs You May Be Burning Out—and What to Do About It (Businessweek)

• “It Is Harrowing. It Is Daunting. It Is Overwhelming”: The Mental Toll of Coronavirus Is Crushing Medical Workers (Vanity Fair)

• Which epidemiologist do you believe? (UnHerd)

• Yuval Noah Harari: ‘Will coronavirus change our attitudes to death? Quite the opposite’ (The Guardian)

Vaccine & Treatment Updates:

Resolving the Crisis:

• Dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus cases (Washington Post)

• Could contact tracing bring the US out of lockdown? (Vox)

• LA Becomes The First Major City In The US To Offer Free Testing To Every Resident, Even Those With No Symptoms (LAist)

• Why America’s coronavirus testing problem is still so difficult to solve (Vox)

• No Testing, No Treatment, No Herd Immunity, No Easy Way Out (The Atlantic)

• Poop may tell us when the coronavirus lockdown will end (LA Times)

• We Cannot “Reopen” America: The source of the economic shock is not government orders. It’s the pandemic. (The Bulwark)

• Reopening Plans Across U.S. Are Creating Confusing Patchwork (New York Times)

Post-Crisis

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Chanos, famed short seller and founder Kynikos Associates. Chanos helped to expose a number of financial frauds, most famously Enron, Baldwin-United, and Drexel Burnham.

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Is Far Higher Than Reported, C.D.C. Data Suggests



Source: New York Times

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:

• Inside Donald Trump and Jared Kushner’s Two Months of Magical Thinking (Vanity Fair)

• What the Proponents of ‘Natural’ Herd Immunity: Don’t Say Try to reach it without a vaccine, and millions will die. (NYT)

• Covid Aid Scams and Dodgy Deals Could Have Been Avoided: Lack of federal leadership turns contracting for supplies into the Wild West. (Bloomberg)

• U.S. intelligence reports from January and February warned about a likely pandemic (Washington Post) see also President’s intelligence briefing book repeatedly cited virus threat (Washington Post)

• How Trump Gutted Obama’s Pandemic-Preparedness Systems (Vanity Fair).

• The Virus vs The Virus: A Trump Twitter Timeline (Medium)

• 260,000 Words, Full of Self-Praise, From Trump on the Virus (New York Times)

• How to turn Trump’s daily virus misinformation show into a vector for the truth (Press Watch)

• How Profit and Incompetence Delayed N95 Masks While People Died at the VA (ProPublica)

• No leadership and no plan: is Trump about to fail the US on coronavirus testing? (Guardian) see also Miscalculation at Every Level Left U.S. Unequipped to Fight Coronavirus (Wall Street Journal)

