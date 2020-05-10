10 Sunday Reads

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:
Vaccine & Treatment Updates:
• Scientists Create Antibody That Defeats Coronavirus in Lab (Bloomberg).
• Israeli team creates open-source hack for making Covid-19 ventilators (Quartz)
• The urgent quest for a coronavirus treatment involves door-to-door blood collection and a llama named Winter (Washington Post)
• Coronavirus: Scientists hail ‘groundbreaking’ discovery of antibody which prevents infection (Sky News)
• Scientific research on the coronavirus is being released in a torrent (The Economist)
• Researchers Explore Using Common Blood-Plasma Treatment to Fight Coronavirus (Wall Street Journal)
• Is the Cure for Covid in the Rocky Mountains? (New York Times)
• A ‘Far Light’ Solution? Scientists at Columbia say a safer form of ultraviolet light could disrupt airborne coronavirus transmission (The Spirit)
• The Fragility of the Global Nurse Supply Chain (The Atlantic)
• Chinese Drugmaker in Talks to Test Coronavirus Vaccine Globally (Bloomberg)
• Coronavirus in the U.S.: An Unrelenting Crush of Cases and Deaths (New York Times)
How to Stay Safe:
• Relaxing All Social Distancing Behaviors Now Is a Huge Mistake (Medium)
• Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science’s march (AP)
• Here Are the States Where Reopening Is Riskiest (Bloomberg)
• The Life-and-Death Divide Between Flushing and Corona (The City)
• Here’s why some people with coronavirus get symptoms while others don’t (World Economic Forum)
• Coronavirus vaccine update: Inside the extraordinary race to invent a coronavirus vaccine (Washington Post)
• The Covid-19 Riddle: Why Does the Virus Wallop Some Places and Spare Others? (New York Times)
• Texas Versus California: A Story of Dueling Coronavirus Rules (Bloomberg)
• Coronavirus spares one neighborhood but ravages the next. Race and class spell the difference. (USA Today)
Aid and assistance:
• This $30 Microsoft Excel Class May Be the Smartest Way to Spend Your Saturday (Entrepreneur)
• Where Have the Paycheck Protection Loans Gone So Far? (Liberty Street Economics)
• IRS Reverses Itself, Allows Tax Credit for Benefits Paid to Furloughed Workers (Wall Street Journal)
• How to Get Health Insurance if You’re Worried About Coronavirus or Have Lost Your Job (New York Times)
• Help! My Flight Was Canceled and I Still Can’t Get a Refund (New York Times)
• Should You Get a Tuition Refund from College?. (New York Times)
• The government’s new plan: Get farmers’ extra food to needy families. It’s harder than it sounds. (Washington Post)
• The New Great Depression Is Coming. Will There Be a New New Deal? (New York Times)
Staying Healthy & Sane:
• Why Does COVID-19 Make Some People Sicker Than Others? (FiveThirtyEight)
• Coronavirus Hijacks the Body From Head to Toe, Perplexing Doctors (WSJ)
• What We Know About Whom COVID Kills (Slate)
• Why time feels so weird right now (Vox)
• ‘What are we doing this for?’: Doctors are fed up with conspiracies ravaging ERs (NBC News)
• Why You Should Use Your Vacation Days Even If You Can’t Travel (Traveler)
• Everything you need to know about the NHS Covid-19 tracking app (Wired)
• How the UK’s unique coronavirus contact tracing app works (Financial Times)
• For Cooped-Up Families, Food Becomes Something to Fight Over (Wall Street Journal)
Re-Opening
• Fast-food chains take a cautious approach to reopening (Restaurant Business)
• As Washington stumbled, governors stepped to the forefront (Washington Post)
• Despite hardships, U.S. public is ‘firmly opposed’ to reopening the economy immediately (Harvard Gazette)
• Is It Safe to Come Out of Lockdown? Check the Sewer (New York Times)
• Most States Fall Short of White House Reopening Criteria (Bloomberg)
• Social Distancing and Supply Disruptions in a Pandemic (University of Cambridge)
• 34 days of pandemic: Inside Trump’s desperate attempts to reopen America (Washington Post)
• This Chart Explains Why Reopening the Economy Is Still So Risky (Slate)
• The CDC Has Been on a Steady Decline. We’re Just Finally Noticing. (Slate)
Life after Covid-19
• Death of the office: As the pandemic leaves offices around the world empty, Catherine Nixey asks what was the point of them anyway? (1843)
• Countries beating Covid-19 (End Coronavirus)
• She Predicted the Coronavirus. What Does She Foresee Next? (New York Times)
• What’s Behind South Korea’s COVID-19 Exceptionalism? (The Atlantic)
• Andrew Cuomo is leaning on tech billionaires to help New York rebuild (Vox)
• What Your Post-Lockdown Office Will Look Like (Bloomberg)
• What if You Don’t Want to Go Back to the Office? (New York Times)
• Anxious About the Virus, Older Voters Grow More Wary of Trump (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Bianco, President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research. Bianco was the first strategist who correctly identified how QE/ZIRP would impact equity prices.

The U.S.' coronavirus recovery is way behind Europe's

Source: Axios
The U.S.’ coronavirus recovery is way behind Europe’s
Source: Axios

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:
• US versus Canada on coronavirus: Trump failed, Trudeau succeeded (Vox)
• No leadership and no plan: is Trump about to fail the US on coronavirus testing? (The Guardian)
• The Rest of the World Is Laughing at Trump (The Atlantic)
• It Sure Looks Like the Trump Administration Used Some Bad, High School–Level Math to Justify “Reopening” the Economy (Slate) see also Donald Trump is Deceiving Americans With Unreliable Covid-19 Projections (Medium)
• Trump touted reopening. Privately, his team sounded alarms. (Politico)
• The President Is Unraveling: The country is witnessing the steady, uninterrupted intellectual and psychological decomposition of Donald Trump. (The Atlantic)
• Trump administration buries detailed CDC advice on reopening (AP)
• Whistleblower: US failed to prepare, sought quick virus fix (AP)
• Kushner’s Screwed Up His COVID Jobs—Now He’s Got an Even Bigger One (Daily Beast) see also Kushner coronavirus effort said to be hampered by inexperienced volunteers (Washington Post) see also How Kushner’s Volunteer Force Led a Fumbling Hunt for Medical Supplies (New York Times)
• The Murdoch media’s China coronavirus conspiracy has one aim: get Trump re-elected (Guardian)
• The 40 most astonishing lines from Donald Trump’s Friday ‘Fox & Friends’ interview (CNN)
• How Trump Gutted Obama’s Pandemic-Preparedness Systems (Vanity Fair)
• Australian intelligence knocks back US government’s Wuhan lab virus claim (Sydney Morning Herald)
• Trump Moves to Replace Watchdog Who Identified Critical Medical Shortages (New York Times)
• 34 days of pandemic: Inside Trump’s desperate attempts to reopen America (Washington Post)
• Before pandemic, Trump’s stockpile chief put focus on biodefense. An old client benefited. (Washington Post)
• How Profit and Incompetence Delayed N95 Masks While People Died at the VA (ProPublica)
