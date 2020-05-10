10 Sunday Reads

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

Vaccine & Treatment Updates:

How to Stay Safe:

• Relaxing All Social Distancing Behaviors Now Is a Huge Mistake (Medium)

• Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science’s march (AP)

• Here Are the States Where Reopening Is Riskiest (Bloomberg)

• The Life-and-Death Divide Between Flushing and Corona (The City)

• Here’s why some people with coronavirus get symptoms while others don’t (World Economic Forum)

• Coronavirus vaccine update: Inside the extraordinary race to invent a coronavirus vaccine (Washington Post)

• The Covid-19 Riddle: Why Does the Virus Wallop Some Places and Spare Others? (New York Times)

• Texas Versus California: A Story of Dueling Coronavirus Rules (Bloomberg)

• Coronavirus spares one neighborhood but ravages the next. Race and class spell the difference. (USA Today)

Aid and assistance:

Staying Healthy & Sane:

• Why Does COVID-19 Make Some People Sicker Than Others? (FiveThirtyEight)

• Coronavirus Hijacks the Body From Head to Toe, Perplexing Doctors (WSJ)

• What We Know About Whom COVID Kills (Slate)

• Why time feels so weird right now (Vox)

• ‘What are we doing this for?’: Doctors are fed up with conspiracies ravaging ERs (NBC News)

• Why You Should Use Your Vacation Days Even If You Can’t Travel (Traveler)

• Everything you need to know about the NHS Covid-19 tracking app (Wired)

• How the UK’s unique coronavirus contact tracing app works (Financial Times)

• For Cooped-Up Families, Food Becomes Something to Fight Over (Wall Street Journal)

Re-Opening

• Fast-food chains take a cautious approach to reopening (Restaurant Business)

• As Washington stumbled, governors stepped to the forefront (Washington Post)

• Despite hardships, U.S. public is ‘firmly opposed’ to reopening the economy immediately (Harvard Gazette)

• Is It Safe to Come Out of Lockdown? Check the Sewer (New York Times)

• Most States Fall Short of White House Reopening Criteria (Bloomberg)

• Social Distancing and Supply Disruptions in a Pandemic (University of Cambridge)

• 34 days of pandemic: Inside Trump’s desperate attempts to reopen America (Washington Post)

• This Chart Explains Why Reopening the Economy Is Still So Risky (Slate)

• The CDC Has Been on a Steady Decline. We’re Just Finally Noticing. (Slate)

Life after Covid-19

• Death of the office: As the pandemic leaves offices around the world empty, Catherine Nixey asks what was the point of them anyway? (1843)

• Countries beating Covid-19 (End Coronavirus)

• She Predicted the Coronavirus. What Does She Foresee Next? (New York Times)

• What’s Behind South Korea’s COVID-19 Exceptionalism? (The Atlantic)

• Andrew Cuomo is leaning on tech billionaires to help New York rebuild (Vox)

• What Your Post-Lockdown Office Will Look Like (Bloomberg)

• What if You Don’t Want to Go Back to the Office? (New York Times)

• Anxious About the Virus, Older Voters Grow More Wary of Trump (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Bianco, President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research. Bianco was the first strategist who correctly identified how QE/ZIRP would impact equity prices.

The U.S.’ coronavirus recovery is way behind Europe’s



Source: Axios

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Bianco, President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research. Bianco was the first strategist who correctly identified how QE/ZIRP would impact equity prices.

The U.S.’ coronavirus recovery is way behind Europe’s



Source: Axios

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.