10 Sunday Reads

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

Info about Covid

Staying Healthy & Sane:

• Meet the Covid Models That Are Running the World (Bloomberg)

• Doctors keep discovering new ways the coronavirus attacks the body (Washington Post)

• Three Months, Two Continents and Four Stints in Quarantine (New York Times)

• Where to Worry About Catching Covid-19, and Where Not To (Bloomberg)

• The Sickness in Our Food Supply (New York Review of Books)

• Virus Survivors Could Suffer Severe Health Effects for Years (Bloomberg)

• Quarantine Fatigue Is Real: Instead of an all-or-nothing approach to risk prevention, Americans need a manual on how to have a life in a pandemic (The Atlantic).

• Why Chicken Is Plentiful During the Pandemic and Beef Is Not (Businessweek)

• The Coronavirus Mental Health Crisis Hits Home (New York Times)

Returning to Normal?

• There’s One Big Reason the U.S. Economy Can’t Reopen: The country faces the same problem today that it did two months ago: There are not enough tests to contain the virus. (The Atlantic)

• The South’s Restaurant Reopening Is Going About As Well As You’d Expect (Slate)

• L.A. County ‘with all certainty’ to keep stay-at-home orders in place for next three months (Los Angeles Times)

• Reviving the US CDC (The Lancet)

• Amid the Coronavirus Crisis, a Regimen for Reëntry (New Yorker)

• Fauci, Other Top Health Officials Emphasize Testing Before Easing Lockdowns (Wall Street Journal)

• Does The U.S. Have A Coronavirus Recovery Plan? (FiveThirtyEight)

• The Bailout Is Working — For the Rich (ProPublica)

Testing, Vaccine & Treatment Updates:

• What Does an Antibody Test False Positive Mean? What About 5,000 of Them? (Slate)

• All Eyes On Gilead: Emergency approval of the antiviral drug remdesivir is the first good news of this pandemic. This is how Gilead Sciences prepared for the moment. (Businessweek)

• We should be very wary of the R value: A rise in the Covid-19 infection rate actually means that lockdown is working (UnHerd)

• The Pandemic and the GOP’s Science Problem (The Bulwark)

Reopening Around the World

• After weeks of relaxation, Germany sees some worrying COVID figures (CBS News)

• Lessons From Slovakia—Where Leaders Wear Masks (The Atlantic)

• Britain’s Plan to Get Working Again Doesn’t Seem to Be Working (Bloomberg)

• Reopening the Coronavirus-Era Office: One-Person Elevators, No Cafeterias (Wall Street Journal)

• Orlando Is Reopening. Persuading Tourists to Come Back Is Harder. (WSJ)

• One-Quarter of American Restaurants Won’t Reopen, OpenTable Says (Bloomberg)

• ‘The city is ours again’: How the pandemic relieved Amsterdam of overtourism (Washington Post)

• Sweden unlikely to feel economic benefit of no-lockdown approach (Financial Times)

• How to Reopen America Safely (NYT)

• What Our Post-Pandemic Future Looks Like (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Henry Cornell, founder of Cornell Capital. Previously, he was the Vice Chairman at Goldman Sachs, where he was the original architect of the firm’s Merchant Banking Division.

Euro Area Under Threat From Uneven Virus Shock, EU Warns



Source: Bloomberg

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:

