10 Sunday Reads

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

Testing, Treatment and Vaccine News:

• T cells found in COVID-19 patients ‘bode well’ for long-term immunity (Science)

• Moderna Covid-19 vaccine generates immune response, early data show (Stat)

• The Race for a Vaccine: Inside a university scientist’s relentless toil to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. (Slate)

• Testing early, testing late: four countries’ approaches to COVID-19 testing compared (ourworldindata)

• Without A Vaccine, Herd Immunity Won’t Save Us (FiveThirtyEight)

• The Town That Tested Itself: Bolinas, a tiny hippie enclave north of San Francisco, mounted one of the most advanced coronavirus-testing efforts in America. What did it learn? (New Yorker)

• China’s New Outbreak Shows Signs the Virus Could Be Changing (Bloomberg)

• A New Entry in the Race for a Coronavirus Vaccine: Hope (New York Times)

Staying Safe, Healthy & Sane:

• 14 Ways We’re Finding Joy (in Spite of Everything) (New York Times)

• Singing: The world’s most accessible stress reliever (BBC)

• I Have a “Quarantine Bubble” With People Outside My House. You Should Too. (Slate)

• Is There Any Safe Way to Socialize During the Coronavirus Pandemic? (Time)

• Study: Covid Patients Testing Positive After Recovery Aren’t Infectious (Bloomberg)

• 5 People on Being Sober in Quarantine (GQ)

• America’s Patchwork Pandemic Is Fraying Even Further (The Atlantic)

• The public do not understand logarithmic graphs used to portray COVID-19 (London School of Economics)

• Wearing a mask can significantly reduce coronavirus transmission (CNBC)

Aid and Money:

• Free Streaming Services Rescue Cash-Strapped Couch Potatoes (Bloomberg)

• The Rise of the Anti-Lockdown Sheriffs (Marshall Project)

• Breaking Up With Your Landlord Is Hard to Do (Businessweek)

• The Paycheck Protection Program Isn’t Screwing Over Blue States Anymore (Slate)

• FDR’s New Deal Worked. We Need Another One. (Bloomberg)

How We Are Living Now :

Re-Opening: Yay, or Uh-Oh ?:

Live after Covid:

• Cash could be the latest victim of coronavirus – and may never recover (The Guardian)

• What to Expect When a Coronavirus Vaccine Finally Arrives (New York Times)

• A Post-Lockdown Preview of the Future of High-End Restaurants (Businessweek)

• Restaurants Are Facing a Rotten Future (Slate)

• How Small Businesses Plan for Reopening (and Other Acts) (Businessweek)

• Social Distancing Is Not Enough (The Atlantic)

• Prepare to be tracked and tested as you return to work (MIT Tech Review)

• Big Tech was first to send workers home. Now it’s in no rush to bring them back. (Washington Post)

• Office work will never be the same (Vox)

• Google and Twitter Are Right. Workers Should Stay Home. (Bloomberg)

• After Coronavirus, Office Workers Might Face Unexpected Health Threats (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jon Taffer, creator of Bar Rescue about the state of bars and restaurants under lockdown and beyond. Taffer is the author of Don’t Bullsh*t Yourself!: Crush the Excuses That Are Holding You Back.

Where Chronic Health Conditions and Coronavirus Could Collide



Source: New York Times

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:

• If Trump had been in charge during World War II, this column would be in German (Washington Post)

• ‘We’ve been muzzled’: CDC sources say White House putting politics ahead of science (CNN)

• Gambling on a Resurrection, With Lives and Livelihoods (Bloomberg)

• Is Trump Challenging Mother Nature to a Duel? (New York Times)

• MAGA Fan Peter Thiel Has Had It With Trump’s COVID Response (Daily Beast)

• Inspector General’s Firing Puts Pompeo’s Use of Taxpayer Funds Under Scrutiny (New York Times)

• Obamagate Is a Fake Scandal. Rick Bright Described a Real One. (New York Times) see also The media is helping Trump turn the bogus ‘Obamagate’ into the 2020 version of Clinton’s emails (Washington Post)

• ‘How Could the CDC Make That Mistake?’: The government’s disease-fighting agency is conflating viral and antibody tests, compromising a few crucial metrics that governors depend on to reopen their economies. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, and other states are doing the same. (The Atlantic)

• Kamala Harris wants to stop the lies about the Covid death toll. (Washington Post)

• Brazenly Interfering With the 2020 Election (The Atlantic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jon Taffer, creator of Bar Rescue about the state of bars and restaurants under lockdown and beyond. Taffer is the author of Don’t Bullsh*t Yourself!: Crush the Excuses That Are Holding You Back.

Where Chronic Health Conditions and Coronavirus Could Collide



Source: New York Times

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.