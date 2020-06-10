10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning
train WFH reads:
• A Goldman Executive Has Advice for His White Colleagues (Bloomberg)
• The 2020 Stock Market By the Numbers (Wealth of Common Sense)
• Don’t Lose the Thread. The Economy Is Experiencing an Epic Collapse of Demand. (Upshot)
• This Bull Market Isn’t as Big as You Think: Just a few big winners are responsible for most of the stock market’s rapid recovery (Wall Street Journal)
• The Half-Life of Financial Knowledge: Glorification of Change vs. Innovative Specialization (CFA Institute)
• Could coronavirus topple skyscrapers? (UnHerd)
• Twitter Is Once Again Leading the National Debate. Jack Dorsey Says He’s Ready This Time. (Barron’s)
• Public Trust in Scientists Has Gone Up During the Pandemic (FiveThirtyEight)
• Bird’s Eye View of Protests Across the U.S. and Around the World (New York Times)
• Apologies, Protests and Rebellion: Inside the NFL’s 72-Hour Awakening (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jon Litt, Land & Buildings Investment Management chief investment officer, about the prospects for recovery in commercial real estate.
Investors’ Love of Tech Drives Booming Market Rally
Source: WSJ
