10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• Playing the Market Has a Whole New Meaning: Swarms of willfully ignorant investors are day-trading their way through the pandemic. (Wall Street Journal) see also Trading Sportsbooks for Brokerages, Bored Bettors Wager on Stocks (New York Times)

• US fund fees cut in half in 20 years (Evidence-Based Investor)

• Pepsi’s $32 Billion Typo Caused Deadly Riots (Medium)

• How the Pandemic Has Changed What Home Buyers Want. Get Ready for ‘Mother of All Bidding-War Seasons.’ (Barron’s)

• Treasury’s Record Cash Pile Is Jerome Powell’s $700 Billion Headache (Bloomberg)

• Why I can’t write: A vicious circle of second-guessing that ultimately lead to inaction. (Financial Times Alphaville)

• It’s Time to Grant Content Moderators Full Employment (Businessweek)

• Locking down too late but ending lockdown too early (Mainly Macro)

• Remembering Sara Little Turnbull, Whose Bra Cup Design Became the N95 Mask (Mental Floss)

• The killing of George Floyd has sparked global soul-searching (Economist)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group, a global active investment manager with $104.2 billion in AUM.

What You Think Is Happening vs. What Is Actually Happening



Source: @TBPInvictus

