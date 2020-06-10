10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning
train WFH reads:
• Why the Widening Wealth Gap Is Bad News for Everyone (Barron’s) see also How Big is the Racial Wealth Gap? (Of Dollars And Data)
• Inside Apollo’s Race to Invest $50 Billion (Institutional Investor)
• More Stocks Are Driving Market Rally, Decreasing Reliance on Big Tech: A wide-ranging group of stocks is rising in lockstep (Wall Street Journal)
• Rising Seas Threaten an American Institution: The 30-Year Mortgage (New York Times)
• Financial wizardry breathes magic into private equity returns (Financial Times)
• Pricey Greens From Indoor Farms Are Thriving in the Covid Era (Businessweek)
• Cash, Kisses and Karaoke: Why the War on Covid must not become a War on Cash (Altered States of Monetary Consciousness)
• eBay’s Harassment Campaign Didn’t Happen in a Vacuum (Wired)
• I Tried 80 Airbnb Online “Experiences,” and It Was Actually an Adventure (Slate)
• This Summer’s Drive-in Movie Craze: A Guide for Old Fans and Newbies (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jeremy Siegel of Wharton School of Business, Wisdom Tree, and author of Stocks for the Long Run, discussing valuations and asset management under lockdown.
Investors Are Sitting on the Biggest Pile of Cash Ever
Source: Wall Street Journal
