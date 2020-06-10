10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• Buffett Missed Out on Crisis, Revealing Berkshire’s Big Weakness (Businessweek)

• Markets Bombed, Investors Carried On (Wall Street Journal)

• Breaking the Rules: Timeless financial principles? Sometimes they don’t age so well (HumbleDollar)

• Why Laggard European Stocks Will Overtake Tech-Fueled US Equity (?) (CIO)

• This Is Not the End of Cities ( CityLab) see also The Mall Can’t Survive If There Aren’t Any Stores (Bloomberg)

• Pandemics Leave Us Forever Altered: What history can tell us about the long-term effects of the coronavirus (The Atlantic)

• The End of OS X (Stratechery)

• Research: How Conservative Media Misinformation Intensified Pandemic Severity (Washington Post)

• Republicans, Democrats Move Even Further Apart in Coronavirus Concerns (Pew Research Center)

• “Football Is a Dark Place”: The Oral History of ‘Any Given Sunday’ (The Ringer)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group, which serves financial advisors and investors through its various businesses. Carson Wealth manages 12 billion dollars for clients.

Large and In Charge? Giant Firms atop Market Is Nothing New



Source: Dimensional

