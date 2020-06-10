10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• LeBron James Gets $100 Million Investment to Build Media Empire: The King and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter have formed a new company with an unapologetic agenda. (Businessweek)

• How to Lose a Billion Dollars Without Really Trying: Volatility trades — which have caused major losses at hedge and pension funds alike — are the toxic subprime mortgages of the Covid Crash. (Institutional Investor)

• Pandemic Spurs Investor Interest in Social Bonds: The sustainable finance instrument has become an unlikely tool in the economic fight against COVID-19. (CIO)

• Never The Same: Things are different now. They started to change in 2008, when Congress and the Federal Reserve threw unprecedented money at the economy to keep it from collapsing. They’ve done it again this year with even more money. (Collaborative Fund)

• Segway, the most hyped invention since the Macintosh, ends production (Fast Company)

• “Reality” is constructed by your brain. Here’s what that means, and why it matters. (Vox)

• Ancient Rome Was Teetering. Then a Volcano Erupted 6,000 Miles Away. (New York Times)

• Why Does Brad Parscale Still Have a Job? (The Bulwark)

• Why Building Your Own Grill Is the Backyard Project of the Summer (Bloomberg)

• A Candid Conversation Between Liz Phair and Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan (Pitchfork)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group, which serves financial advisors and investors through its various businesses. Carson Wealth manages 12 billion dollars for clients.

Rt Covid-19: Above 1.0, virus spreads quickly, below, it stops spreading



Source: RT Live

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.