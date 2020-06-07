10 Sunday Reads

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

How to Stay Safe:

• Quarantine Is Terrible, But It Works. Anyone who says lockdowns don’t work is simply wrong: Restricting human contact has had a dramatic effect on Covid-19’s infection rates. (Bloomberg)

• Monster or Machine? A Profile of the Coronavirus at 6 Months (New York Times)

• Two-meter distancing might halve infection risk compared to one meter (MIT Tech)

• What’s the Risk of Catching Coronavirus From a Surface? (New York Times)

• Physical distancing, face masks, and eye protection to prevent person-to-person transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis (Lancet)

• This AI model has predicted which patients will get the sickest from COVID-19 (WEF)

• Where The Latest COVID-19 Models Think We’re Headed — And Why They Disagree (FiveThirtyEight)

• A deadly ‘checkerboard’: Covid-19’s new surge across rural America (Washington Post)

• COVID-19 Can Last for Several Months (The Atlantic)

• Six Months of Coronavirus: Here’s Some of What We’ve Learned (New York Times)

• A mysterious company’s coronavirus papers in top medical journals may be unraveling (Science)

Testing, Vaccine & Treatment Medical News:

• Antibody Tests Point To Lower Death Rate For The Coronavirus Than First Thought (NPR)

• Coronavirus May Be a Blood Vessel Disease, Which Explains Everything (Medium)

• Wuhan’s Mass Testing May Have Eradicated the Coronavirus (Bloomberg)

• At-Home Covid-19 Testing Arrives, With Accuracy and Access Questions (Wall Street Journal)

• Surgisphere: governments and WHO changed Covid-19 policy based on suspect data from tiny US company (The Guardian)

• The Top Canadian Doctor Who Aced the Coronavirus Test (NYT)

• Georgia student, son of 2 first responders, creates lifesaving COVID-19 equipment (NBC News)

• A mysterious company’s coronavirus papers in top medical journals may be unraveling (Science mag)

• ‘Superspreaders’ Could Actually Make Covid-19 Easier to Control (Bloomberg)

• Biotech Startup Aims to Make Use of Humanity’s Genetic Outliers (Businessweek)

• Self Assured Destruction: Covid-19 is now endemic in the United States. (Epsilon Theory)

• The C.D.C. Waited ‘Its Entire Existence for This Moment.’ What Went Wrong? (New York Times)

Re-Opening

• America’s reopening is dangerous. Canada has a better idea. (Vox)

• Pandemic historian: Don’t rush reopening. In 1918, some states ran straight into more death. (USA Today)

• Swedish expert admits country should have had tighter coronavirus controls (Financial Times)

• The need to go is a big barrier to going out. Why public bathrooms are a stumbling block for reopening. (Washington Post)

• As states start to reopen, here’s where people are going (Washington Post)

• The 29-Year-Old Bodybuilder Behind the Armed Effort to Reopen Texas (Texas Monthly)

• What Will It Take to Reopen the World to Travel? (New York Times)

• Why Georgia’s reopening hasn’t led to a surge in coronavirus cases (so far) (Vox)

• Coronavirus Outbreak Pushes Rural Mississippi Hospital to Brink (WSJ)

Life After Covid:

• Remote Work’s Time Has Come: Technological change means that working from home won’t disappear when the virus does. (City Journal)

• What Comes Next: Life Beyond Pandemic (Literary Hub)

• A Vision of Michelin Three-Star Dining After the Pandemic (Bloomberg)

• Remote Work Could Spark Housing Boom in Suburbs, Smaller Cities (Wall Street Journal)

• What Does Coronavirus Mean for Your Summer Vacation? A Smart Traveler’s Guide (Wall Street Journal)

• Could coronavirus topple skyscrapers? (UnHerd)

• A Pandemic Won’t Kill the Open Office, but Slack Could (Vanity Fair)

• How an Online Yarn Seller Kept Dozens of Businesses Alive (Businessweek)

COVID-19 didn’t create the problems in nursing homes; it exposed them



Source: Popular Information

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:

What Happened at the Episcopal Church:

• Bishop Budde: Trump’s Visit to St. John’s Church Outraged Me (New York Times)

• ‘This can’t be happening’: An oral history of 48 surreal, violent, biblical minutes in Washington (Washington Post)

• How Trump’s Idea for a Photo Op Led to Havoc in a Park (New York Times)

• Barr personally ordered removal of protesters near White House, leading to use of force against largely peaceful crowd (Washington Post)

• Episcopal bishop on President Trump: ‘Everything he has said and done is to inflame violence’ (MSN)

• Inside the push to tear-gas protesters ahead of a Trump photo op (Washington Post)

• A Faulty Messiah: How Donald Trump Became The Evangelical Right’s “Chosen One” (The Muckrake)

Criticism of the President from the Military:

• James Mattis Denounces President Trump, Describes Him as a Threat to the Constitution (The Atlantic)

• McRaven backs Mattis, Mullen: Clearing peaceful protesters for a photo op is not ‘morally right’ (Military Times)

• The retired generals are defending America from our greatest threat: The president (Washington Post)

• Why Mattis and Mullen toppled their bridge of silence (Washington Post)

• Trump’s Former Chief Kelly Sides With Mattis Criticism (Bloomberg)

• Jim Mattis blasts Trump in message that defends protesters, says president ‘tries to divide us’ (Washington Post)

• John Kelly says Americans should ‘look harder at who we elect’ (The Guardian)

• CIA veterans who monitored crackdowns abroad see troubling parallels in Trump’s handling of protests (Washington Post)

• Former White House chief of Staff John Kelly: ‘I agree’ with Jim Mattis on Trump (CNN)

• Why Mattis’ verdict on Trump is devastating (CNN)

Other Criticism (especially from the Right):

• Thank You, Mister Trump! Our Great President is crushing it. (The Bulwark)

• George Will: Trump must be removed. So must his congressional enablers. (Washington Post)

• History Will Judge the Complicit: Why have Republican leaders abandoned their principles in support of an immoral and dangerous president? (The Atlantic)

• Vote for Trump? These Republican Leaders Aren’t on the Bandwagon (NYT)

• Conway: Trump’s soulless nature has done the nation incalculable harm (Washington Post)

• A Moment of National Shame and Peril—and Hope (Foreign Policy)

• #NeverTrump conservatives want to shape the Republicans – and the Democrats too (Washington Post)

• We’ve Now Entered the Final Phase of the Trump Era: The president is stuck in a vicious downward spiral. (The Atlantic)

• The Carterization of Donald Trump (Washington Post)

• Trump Plays Macho Man as America Burns (New Yorker)

Protests:

• New autopsy finds George Floyd died of asphyxiation, conflicting with official report (Vox)

• Medical Workers Fighting COVID Say Cops Are Attacking Them (Daily Beast)

• Trump privately scolded, warned by allies over violent protest rhetoric (Axios)

• US Law Enforcement Are Deliberately Targeting Journalists During George Floyd Protests (bellingcat)

• Caught on camera, police explode in rage and violence across the US (The Verge)

• Russia Trying to Stoke U.S. Racial Tensions Before Election, Officials Say (New York Times)

Voting: Is 2020 a “Change” Year?

• Obama: How to Make this Moment the Turning Point for Real Change (Medium)

• As They Scream Voter Fraud, Trump And His Press Secretary May Have Voted Illegally (Huffington Post)

• Is This the Worst Year in Modern American History? (The Atlantic)

• As Trump attacks voting by mail, GOP builds 2020 strategy around limiting its expansion (Washington Post)

• The State of the Union Is Deplorable (Daily Beast)

• This Treasury Official Is Running the Bailout. It’s Been Great for His Family. (ProPublica)

Just plum crazy:

• Trump Had Kushner Push the National Enquirer to Probe Scarborough Murder Conspiracy (The Daily Beast)

