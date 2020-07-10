10 Friday AM Reads

Pre-July Fourth 3-day Weekend morning reads:

• The ‘Rocket Ship’ Economic Recovery Is Crashing: Real-time data suggest a quick resurgence of business activity is leveling off nationally — and reversing in states like Arizona and Texas. (Upshot) See also Workers are getting laid off for a second time, as the virus’s surge puts reopenings on hold: Millions of workers are suffering from economic whiplash, thinking they were finally returning to work — only to be sent home again as cases spike (Washington Post)

• Baby Bonds: What if a single, cheap, easy-to-administer, and race-neutral policy could help close the country’s chasmic racial wealth gap in less than a generation? (The Atlantic)

• How the American Worker Got Fleeced: Over the years, bosses have held down wages, cut benefits, and stomped on employees’ rights. Covid-19 may change that. (Businessweek)

• Expanding Medicaid Makes Financial Sense. Plus, Voters Love It. Politically, this is above all a reminder that Medicaid is very popular, and that even in conservative parts of the country, Americans are generally in favor of letting more people sign up for it. (Slate)

• Venture capital and the issue of building things we need: Maybe the problem with venture capital isn’t so much what it does but how it acts. (FT Alphaville)

• How Do You Repurpose a Mall? Amid a grim time for retail, with stores closing in shopping malls, how can these one-time consumer meccas be transformed to have any kind of a future? (CIO)

• You Purged Racists From Your Website? Great, Now Get to Work: The Covid-19 infodemic taught social media giants like YouTube and Reddit the important lesson to control of the content on their sites. (Wired)

• Facebook nears a tipping point when it comes to moderating hate speech: More than 100 major brands, from Unilever to Verizon, have pulled advertising from the platform after civil rights groups called for a boycott in the past week. Facebook’s efforts to address the controversy included the announcement of increased efforts to prevent voter suppression based on race and ethnicity and a potential audit of its moderation practices. (Vox)

• How time vanishes: the more we study it, the more protean it seems: The more we understand about non-human minds, the more eccentric and sui generis our own time sense seems to be. (The Spectator)

• ‘Hamilton’ Arrives on Disney+: The Five Lyrics That Have Shaped the Culture: “Hamilton,” the musical about the triumphs and failings of the nation’s Founding Fathers, premieres in its most accessible form yet. A performance filmed live on Broadway in 2016 and featuring its original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, is set for release today. (Wall Street Journal)