10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning
train WFH reads:
• ‘Still Catching Up’: Jobless Numbers May Not Tell Full Story (New York Times) see also U.S. Jobless-Claims Figures Inflated by States’ Backlog-Clearing (Bloomberg)
• The Madness of Crowds: How to Cope with Today’s Faster Volatility (Chief Investment Officer)
• Did a Chinese Hack Kill Canada’s Greatest Tech Company? (Businessweek)
• New-Age Ice Vendors Upend the Traditional Business Models (Albert Bridge Capital) see also Tesla Now the World’s Most Valuable Automaker (Bloomberg)
• How Robert F. Smith helped thousands of minority-owned small businesses secure urgent aid in Washington (Washington Post)
• Stock Markets Rebounded. So Why Aren’t Companies Going Public? (Institutional Investor)
• When Proof Is Not Enough: Throughout history, evidence of racism has failed to effect change. (fivethirtyeight)
• ‘Stop Hate for Profit’ campaign gathers momentum: One Third of advertisers may boycott Facebook (The Guardian) see also Clean Up Your Act, Facebook, or We’re Leaving (New York Times)
• The data is in: Fox News may have kept millions from taking the coronavirus threat seriously (Washington Post)
• Is the Five-Day Office Week Over? (Upshot)
Census Bureau’s New Household Pulse Survey Shows Who Is Hardest Hit During COVID-19 Pandemic
Source: United States Census Bureau
