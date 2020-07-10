10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this July Fourth holiday weekend is with Robin King, Chief Executive Officer for the Navy SEAL Foundation, a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that provides critical support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community and its families.

Census Bureau’s New Household Pulse Survey Shows Who Is Hardest Hit During COVID-19 Pandemic



Source: United States Census Bureau

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.