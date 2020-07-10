10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Enrich, Finance editor at the New York Times. He is the author of The Spider Network about the LIBOR scandal; his new book is “Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction.”

A look at the Americans who believe there is some truth to the conspiracy theory that COVID-19 was planned



Source: Pew Research Center