10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning
train WFH reads:
• Does $600 a Week Make People Shirk? Evidence Is No (Businessweek) see also $600 A Week: Poverty Remedy Or Job Slayer? (NPR)
• If Culture Matters, Should Your Asset Managers’ Political Donations Matter? (Institutional Investor)
• Why Everyone’s Trading (Irrelevant Investor) see also Dumb Money Making Smart Stock Picks in Yearlong Robinhood Rally (Bloomberg)
• Vanguard, the titan of low-cost index funds, is coming after a fast-growing pocket of the money-management industry: actively managed bond funds (Wall Street Journal)
• In the Covid-19 Economy, You Can Have a Kid or a Job. You Can’t Have Both. (New York Times) see also How the Child Care Crisis Will Distort the Economy for a Generation (Politico)
• A bipartisan group secretly gathered to game out a contested Trump-Biden election. It wasn’t pretty (Boston Globe)
• Why Your Post Office Packages Are Delayed: It’s not what the Postmaster General is doing as much as what the federal government has not done. (Vice) see also Don’t Like USPS Losses? Blame Congress (The Big Picture)
• Experimental Blood Test Detects Cancer up to Four Years before Symptoms Appear (Scientific American)
• Lockdown was the longest period of quiet in recorded human history: The months of March through May presented scientists with a unique opportunity to listen to our planet. (MIT Technology Review) see also During the pandemic, a new appreciation for botanical gardens blooms (Washington Post)
• How Long Can New Orleans Survive Without Live Music? (Slate)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Enrich, Finance editor at the New York Times. He is the author of The Spider Network about the LIBOR scandal; his new book is “Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction.”
