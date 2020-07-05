Jim Simons on Mathematics, Investing & Philanthropy

Jim Simons: Life Lessons from the ‘World’s Smartest Billionaire’
Mathematician, code breaker, Professor, hedge fund pioneer, & philanthropist Jim Simons makes his first-ever podcast appearance with UC San Diego Professor Brian Keating.
Learn about Chern-Simons theory, leadership lessons, hedge funds, and a dedication to serve the world through basic research from a master. The man who’s been called The World’s Smartest Billionaire: In this interview, Simons discusses heroes, fatherhood, leadership and the art of math.