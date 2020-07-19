10 Sunday Reads

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

How to Stay Safe:

• Lessons From New York: The state has crushed the curve. Other governors need to pay attention. (Medium)

• How Taiwan beat the coronavirus (CNBC)

• Dining out right now will come with certain risks. Here’s what you can do to keep yourself and others around you safe. (Eater)

• Mental Resilience Can Help You Through the Coronavirus Pandemic; Here’s How to Build It. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Greatest Coronavirus Risks When You Fly (Wall Street Journal)

• Most People With Coronavirus Won’t Spread It. Why Do a Few Infect Many? (New York Times)

• The Covid Death Rate in Majority-Black Counties Is Getting Worse (Bloomberg)

• America Should Prepare for a Double Pandemic: COVID-19 has steamrolled the country. What happens if another pandemic starts before this one is over? (The Atlantic)

• The Pandemic Could Get Much, Much Worse. We Must Act Now. (New York Times)

• Larry Brilliant on How Well We Are Fighting Covid-19: Three months ago, the epidemiologist weighed in on what we must do to defeat this new threat. We went back to ask: How are we doing, and what comes next? (Wired)

All About Masks:

Vaccine & Treatment Medical News:

Aid, Assistance & Economics:

We Suck at this:

We Suck at this, Florida/Arizona editions:

• I’m from Wuhan. I got covid-19 — after traveling to Florida. (Washington Post)

• How the coronavirus pandemic became Florida’s perfect storm (The Conversation)

• Nearly one-third of children tested for COVID in Florida are positive. Palm Beach County’s health director warns of risk of long-term damage (Sun Sentinel)

• Florida Breaks U.S. Coronavirus Record for Most New Cases in a Day: 15,300 new coronavirus cases, passing NYC’s one-day high of 12,274 (New York Times)

• Are Florida’s COVID-19 Hospitalization Numbers Really Inflated? (Slate)

• Hospitals in Covid-19 Hot Spots Are Filling Up: Patients stranded in emergency rooms, transferred between facilities as surge in coronavirus cases pushes hospitals in Texas, Arizona and Florida near capacity (Wall Street Journal)

• Why Arizona Wasn’t Ready for Its Coronavirus Surge: State leaders didn’t prepare when cases were low and are now struggling to cope; ‘Everyone needed to do more’ (Wall Street Journal)

• Covid-19 Cases Jump in Sun Belt Nursing Homes (Wall Street Journal)

• Workers removed thousands of social distancing stickers before Trump’s Tulsa rally, according to video and a person familiar with the set-up (Washington Post)

Re-Opening:

• Fight the Virus! Please. (Marginal Revolution)

• ‘From worst to first’: These states have tamed coronavirus, even after reopening. Here’s how they’re doing it, and why they can’t let up (CNN)

• Israeli Data Show School Openings Were a Disaster That Wiped Out Lockdown Gains (Daily Beast)

• Alabama Gov. Ivey issues statewide mask mandate in public spaces, beginning Thursday (Montgomery Advertiser)

• Employees Feel Pressured as Bosses Order Them Back to Offices During Pandemic (Wall Street Journal)

• More than 1,000 TSA employees have tested positive for coronavirus (Washington Post)

• A Lesson from the Spanish Flu: Don’t End Restrictions Too Soon (Businessweek)

• “Essential” Means Underpaid and Unprotected: What we owe the people we rely on during the pandemic (Medium)

• California orders new closures as U.S. retreat from coronavirus reopenings accelerates (Washington Post)

• How Trump Closed Down the Schools: The president is demanding that classes resume this fall—but his own failures are forcing districts to shut their doors (The Atlantic)

• Los Angeles and San Diego Schools to Go Online-Only in The Fall (New York Times)

Post-Pandemic:

• Even if remote work is here to stay, Manhattan office space will always be among the most valuable in the world — here’s why (Business Insider)

• Coronavirus Has Only Made the Mafia Stronger (Vice)

• Will COVID Push People Out of Cities for Good? (Slate)

• The Nature of Work after the COVID Crisis: Too Few Low-Wage Jobs (Hamilton Project)

• In the Fog of Pandemic, Companies Are Embracing Epidemiology (Businessweek)

• ‘I Can’t Keep Doing This:’ Small Business Owners Are Giving Up (New York Times)

• Ban Airlines From Booking Middle Seats: The federal government could make companies protect the public during the pandemic. It doesn’t want to. (Slate)

• Cuomo says New York will use formula to determine if it’s safe to reopen schools (Axios)

• A Record 5.4 Million Americans Have Lost Health Insurance (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Martin Franklin of Mariposa Capital. Franklin is credited with successfully reviving the use of SPACs, or blank check companies, as public vehicles for long term M&A.

Daily number of deaths has (inevitably) started to increase again



Source: Washington Post

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:

Why Trump — Not Biden — Might Have An Enthusiasm Problem



Source: FiveThirtyEight

