10 Sunday Reads

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:
How to Stay Safe:
• Lessons From New York: The state has crushed the curve. Other governors need to pay attention. (Medium)
• How Taiwan beat the coronavirus (CNBC)
• Dining out right now will come with certain risks. Here’s what you can do to keep yourself and others around you safe. (Eater)
• Mental Resilience Can Help You Through the Coronavirus Pandemic; Here’s How to Build It. (Wall Street Journal)
• The Greatest Coronavirus Risks When You Fly (Wall Street Journal)
• Most People With Coronavirus Won’t Spread It. Why Do a Few Infect Many? (New York Times)
• The Covid Death Rate in Majority-Black Counties Is Getting Worse (Bloomberg)
• America Should Prepare for a Double Pandemic: COVID-19 has steamrolled the country. What happens if another pandemic starts before this one is over? (The Atlantic)
• The Pandemic Could Get Much, Much Worse. We Must Act Now. (New York Times)
• Larry Brilliant on How Well We Are Fighting Covid-19: Three months ago, the epidemiologist weighed in on what we must do to defeat this new threat. We went back to ask: How are we doing, and what comes next? (Wired)
All About Masks:
• The growing scientific evidence for masks to fight Covid-19, explained (Vox)
• Study: Mandatory Mask Use Could Have Saved 40,000 Lives (Businessweek)
• Mask mandates catch on as states, businesses try to bypass a toxic debate (Washington Post)
• The Dudes Who Won’t Wear Masks: Face coverings are a powerful tool, but health authorities can’t simply ignore the reasons some people refuse to use them. (The Atlantic)
• Your mask feels uncomfortable? Get over it. As a surgeon, I know how vital they are. (Washington Post)
• A mask cuts your COVID-19 risk by 65%, experts say (World Economic Forum)
• A Detailed Map of Who Is Wearing Masks in the U.S. (New York Times)
• How the World Learned to Love Face Masks (Bloomberg)
• Time to make masks mandatory? It’s not just a US debate (AP)
• Covid-19 news: Face coverings may become mandatory in shops in England (New Scientist)
• Walmart, Kroger to Require Shoppers to Wear Masks in All U.S. Stores (Wall Street Journal) see also Walmart will start requiring customers in US stores to wear masks (CNN)
• Is Walmart the Tipping Point on Masks? Let’s Hope So (Bloomberg)
• Best Buy to Require Shoppers to Wear Masks Inside Its Stores (Wall Street Journal)
• Masks offer much more protection against coronavirus than many think (Los Angeles Times)
• Poll: Who always wears a mask in public—and who doesn’t? (National Geographic)
Vaccine & Treatment Medical News:
• First data for Moderna Covid-19 vaccine show an immune response (Stat)
• Inside Johnson & Johnson’s Nonstop Hunt for a Coronavirus Vaccine (New York Times)
• What’s a coronavirus superspreader? There’s more evidence to suggest most covid-19 infections are transmitted by “superspreaders.” (MIT Technology Review)
• Covid Vaccine Front-Runner Is Months Ahead of Her Competition (Businessweek)
• A Second Coronavirus Death Surge Is Coming: There was always a logical explanation for why cases rose through the end of June while deaths did not. (The Atlantic)
• An mRNA Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 — Preliminary Report (New England Journal of Medicine)
• Merck CEO Ken Frazier Discusses a COVID Cure, Racism, and Why Leaders Need to Walk the Talk (Harvard Business School)
• Can we become immune to the coronavirus? What the evidence says so far (New Scientist)
• Choke Point for U.S. Coronavirus Response: The Fax Machine (New York Times)
• A New Understanding of Herd Immunity (The Atlantic)
• Scientists Hoped Summer Temperatures Would Tamp Down Covid-19 Cases. What Happened? (Wall Street Journal)
• When Plague Is Not a Metaphor: I was supposed to be the expert. But when Covid-19 hit, I didn’t know what to say. (Chronicle of Higher Education)
• Immunity to Covid-19 could be lost in months, UK study suggests (The Guardian)
• COVID-19 Proves We Can’t Let Technology Dictate Medical Treatment (Slate)
• Hospitals Stock Up on Covid-19 Drugs to Prepare for Second Wave in Fall (Wall Street Journal)
Aid, Assistance & Economics:
• Covid Fear Will Keep the World in a Slump (Bloomberg)
• Coronavirus: Why everyone was wrong: The immune response to the virus is stronger than everyone thought (Medium)
• The U.S. will suffer a generational loss of talent and expertise if it sends foreign students home (Marketwatch)
• Protecting your finances during the coronavirus pandemic (CFPB)
• Ben Bernanke: Give States Billions, and You Help the Entire Country. Congress must act decisively to avoid repeating mistakes of the recovery from the Great Recession. (New York Times)
• A $2 Trillion Rescue Leaves America’s Black Neighborhoods Behind (Businessweek)
• How to Save a Half-Open Economy: It may take months or even years to recover its vigor. Here’s how economists say the government could help. (New York Times)
• How the Pandemic Is Changing the Economy (Hamilton Project)
• China Is First Major Economy to Return to Growth Since Coronavirus Pandemic (Wall Street Journal)
• Suspending Evictions is About Saving Landlords From Themselves (Notes on the Crises)
• 10 Steps to Take to Try to Prevent Your Own Eviction (New York Times)
• Super-rich call for higher taxes on wealthy to pay for Covid-19 recovery (The Guardian)
• You Want the Truth? You Can’t Handle Total Lockdown (Bloomberg)
We Suck at this:
• Growing Wait Times for Covid-19 Test Results Hinder Virus Response (Wall Street Journal)
• The administration is undermining public health: We ran the CDC. No president ever politicized its science the way Trump has. (Washington Post)
• In Some Countries, Normal Life Is Back. Not Here. (New York Times)
• Trump cites game show host on pandemic while undercutting doctors and questioning their expertise (Washington Post)
• White House seeks to discredit Fauci as coronavirus surges (NBC News)
• I’m a GOP governor. Why didn’t Trump help my state with coronavirus testing? (Washington Post)
• Will Competition Be Another COVID-19 Casualty? (Hamilton Project)
• Global surge in coronavirus cases is being fed by the developing world — and the U.S. (Washington Post)
• We’re the accidental Sweden, raising fears Covid-19 will get worse (Stat)
• Covid parties are “dangerous, irresponsible and potentially deadly,” said Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. “Attending such a party may be a path to an early demise, if not chronic and unrelenting fatigue, chest pain, difficulty breathing and daily fevers, if you do survive,” Dr. Glatter said. (New York Times)
• Hospitals Are Suddenly Short of Young Doctors — Because of Trump’s Visa Ban (ProPublica)
• Vigilance Had a Three-Month Shelf Life (The Atlantic)
• Covid-Like Virus Was Sent to Wuhan in 2013, Sunday Times Says (Bloomberg)
• U.S. Coronavirus Cases Hit Another Daily Record as State GOP Officials Target Mask Orders (Wall Street Journal)
• COVID Deaths Have 1.2 Million Americans Grieving (WebMD)
We Suck at this, Florida/Arizona editions:
• I’m from Wuhan. I got covid-19 — after traveling to Florida. (Washington Post)
• How the coronavirus pandemic became Florida’s perfect storm (The Conversation)
• Nearly one-third of children tested for COVID in Florida are positive. Palm Beach County’s health director warns of risk of long-term damage (Sun Sentinel)
• Florida Breaks U.S. Coronavirus Record for Most New Cases in a Day: 15,300 new coronavirus cases, passing NYC’s one-day high of 12,274 (New York Times)
• Are Florida’s COVID-19 Hospitalization Numbers Really Inflated? (Slate)
• Hospitals in Covid-19 Hot Spots Are Filling Up: Patients stranded in emergency rooms, transferred between facilities as surge in coronavirus cases pushes hospitals in Texas, Arizona and Florida near capacity (Wall Street Journal)
• Why Arizona Wasn’t Ready for Its Coronavirus Surge: State leaders didn’t prepare when cases were low and are now struggling to cope; ‘Everyone needed to do more’ (Wall Street Journal)
• Covid-19 Cases Jump in Sun Belt Nursing Homes (Wall Street Journal)
• Workers removed thousands of social distancing stickers before Trump’s Tulsa rally, according to video and a person familiar with the set-up (Washington Post)
Re-Opening:
• Fight the Virus! Please. (Marginal Revolution)
• ‘From worst to first’: These states have tamed coronavirus, even after reopening. Here’s how they’re doing it, and why they can’t let up (CNN)
• Israeli Data Show School Openings Were a Disaster That Wiped Out Lockdown Gains (Daily Beast)
• Alabama Gov. Ivey issues statewide mask mandate in public spaces, beginning Thursday (Montgomery Advertiser)
• Employees Feel Pressured as Bosses Order Them Back to Offices During Pandemic (Wall Street Journal)
• More than 1,000 TSA employees have tested positive for coronavirus (Washington Post)
• A Lesson from the Spanish Flu: Don’t End Restrictions Too Soon (Businessweek)
• “Essential” Means Underpaid and Unprotected: What we owe the people we rely on during the pandemic (Medium)
• California orders new closures as U.S. retreat from coronavirus reopenings accelerates (Washington Post)
• How Trump Closed Down the Schools: The president is demanding that classes resume this fall—but his own failures are forcing districts to shut their doors (The Atlantic)
• Los Angeles and San Diego Schools to Go Online-Only in The Fall (New York Times)
Post-Pandemic:
• Even if remote work is here to stay, Manhattan office space will always be among the most valuable in the world — here’s why (Business Insider)
• Coronavirus Has Only Made the Mafia Stronger (Vice)
• Will COVID Push People Out of Cities for Good? (Slate)
• The Nature of Work after the COVID Crisis: Too Few Low-Wage Jobs (Hamilton Project)
• In the Fog of Pandemic, Companies Are Embracing Epidemiology (Businessweek)
• ‘I Can’t Keep Doing This:’ Small Business Owners Are Giving Up (New York Times)
• Ban Airlines From Booking Middle Seats: The federal government could make companies protect the public during the pandemic. It doesn’t want to. (Slate)
• Cuomo says New York will use formula to determine if it’s safe to reopen schools (Axios)
• A Record 5.4 Million Americans Have Lost Health Insurance (New York Times)
Daily number of deaths has (inevitably) started to increase again
Source: Washington Post
Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:
• Trump’s performance on covid-19 looks especially bad compared with the rest of the world (Washington Post)
• Why Is Voting By Mail (Suddenly) Controversial? Here’s What You Need To Know (NPR)
• What the Post-Trump Right Will Look Like Conservative intellectuals will end up focusing (Bloomberg)
• Trump Raises New Objections to Subpoena Seeking His Tax Returns (New York Times)
• The nation is in a downward spiral. Worse is still to come. (Washington Post)
• Inside the White House, a Gun Industry Lobbyist Delivers for His Former Patrons (New York Times) see also How Trump Is Helping Tycoons Exploit the Pandemic (New Yorker)
• Did Mueller Ever Stand a Chance Against Trump and Roger Stone? (New York Times)
• Who thought putting Betsy DeVos on TV was a good idea? It wasn’t. (Washington Post)
• President Trump has made more than 20,000 false or misleading claims (Washington Post) see also Liar, Liar, Nation on Fire (New York Times)
• Trump Warns That Biden Presidency Would Be Disaster (for Ratings) (New York Magazine)
Why Trump — Not Biden — Might Have An Enthusiasm Problem
Source: FiveThirtyEight
