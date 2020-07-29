10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Dog Influencers Take Over Instagram After Pandemic Puppy Boom: On social media, everyone knows you’re a dog. (Bloomberg)

• You Don’t Need Alpha: “For an asset manager with $10 billion, every additional basis point (0.01%) in annual return generates $1 million in additional assets.” (Of Dollars And Data)

• Everyone’s a Day Trader Now: Bored, isolated and out of work amid the pandemic, millions of Americans are chasing stock-market glory—and bragging about it online. Not everyone’s a winner though. (Wall Street Journal)

• How to Keep Impact Investing Impactful: Until more formal frameworks are enforced, investors interested in adding impact bonds to their portfolios should be aware of the rise in ‘impact washing.’ (Worth)

• Google’s Top Search Result? Surprise! It’s Google The search engine dedicated almost half of the first page of results in our test to its own products, which dominated the coveted top of the page (The Markup) See also A Plandemic sequel goes viral: Coronavirus Disinformation Video Seen 20 million times before Facebook took it down. (Get Revue)

• 2020 is the summer of booming home sales — and evictions: The affluent are taking advantage of the cheapest mortgage rates in history to buy bigger homes. Meanwhile, renters face more job losses and fear eviction. (Washington Post)

• Microsoft Analyzed Data on Its Newly Remote Workforce: Four months ago we realized that our company, like so many others, was undergoing an immediate and unplanned shift to remote work. We all scrambled to set up home offices, situate newly homeschooled kids, juggle customer calls and cat antics, and, in many ways, rethink how to do our jobs. (Harvard Business Review)

• How Ben & Jerry’s Perfected the Delicate Recipe for Corporate Activism: Other companies tried to align themselves with the Black Lives Matter protests and failed. The Vermont creamery kept doing what it’s always done. (Businessweek)

• Earth’s asteroid impact rate took a sudden jump 290 million years ago: Looking at impact craters on both the Earth and Moon, a team of scientists found that there may have been a sudden increase in big impact events starting around 290 million years ago. (Syfy Wire)

• MLB Already Has a Coronavirus Outbreak. What Happens Now? At least 13 players and coaches on the Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday. Their Monday game against the Orioles has been postponed, and now the league has crucial decisions to make. (The Ringer)