10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• To The Brink and Back in 175 Days: The return to February high is faster than past bear markets in a lopsided recovery with gains dominated by tech stocks (Bloomberg)

• Warehouses and Data Centers, Market Favorites, Have Downsides: These real estate investments are pandemic investor front-runners, with high returns. But Wall Street euphoria masks weaknesses that can make the long term more chancy. (Chief Investment Officer)

• The Definitive Guide to the All Weather Portfolio: Since asset prices are determined by market participants’ collective expectations about the future, the only thing that can cause a major shift in assets prices is something unexpected. The key idea: find something that works no matter what the future holds (Of Dollars And Data)

• “Savings Glut” Fables and International Trade Theory: An Autopsy Former Fed chief Ben Bernanke’s theory that a “global saving glut” in 2005 was a prime cause of the Great Financial Crisis turns out to be sheer unadulterated bullshit (Institute for New Economic Thinking)

• Taxes, VPNs And Office Hours: The Ultimate Guide To Working From Home: Millions of employees could be in for a rude surprise next April when they find out their home office isn’t deductible and the states can’t agree on who gets their money. Time to put a tax pro on speed dial? (Forbes)

• American Cities Brace for a Future With Even Greater Inequality: The virus and the economic slump are likely to worsen inequality, leaving the rich largely unscathed while crushing the poor and working classes of America’s big and midsize cities. (Businessweek)

• Why Are Cars Still So Dangerous to Pedestrians? America’s roads are getting safer if you’re inside an automobile, and more deadly if you’re outside of one. (Bloomberg)

• Hot 50: The top rumors Snopes readers are checking out right now: These are the most popular current fact checks trending (Snopes)

• Pollution Is Killing Black Americans. This Community Fought Back. African-Americans are 75 percent more likely than others to live near facilities that produce hazardous waste. Can a grass-roots environmental-justice movement make a difference? (New York Times)

• The Scientific Benefits of Listening to New Music: A discussion of why it’s good for your brain to listen to music you haven’t heard before, on the latest episode of our podcast The Pitchfork Review (Pitchfork)