Retail & Restaurant Bankruptcies August 24, 2020 8:30am by Barry Ritholtz Both of these graphics, via Yahoo, are shocking. Even worse, they seemingly need to be updated with more bankruptcies each and every week. Retail Bankruptcies Source: Yahoo, August 12, 2020 Restaurant Bankruptcies Source: Yahoo, 30 July 2020