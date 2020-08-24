Retail & Restaurant Bankruptcies

August 24, 2020 8:30am by

Both of these graphics, via Yahoo, are shocking. Even worse, they seemingly need to be updated with more bankruptcies each and every week.

 

Retail Bankruptcies

Source: Yahoo, August 12, 2020

 

 

Restaurant Bankruptcies

Source: Yahoo, 30 July 2020

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under