Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 8.28.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending August 28th, 2020

Positives:

1. Rates are never, ever, ever going to go higher again!

2. New home sales came in at an annual rate of 901k for July, above expectations.

3. Durable goods orders rose 11.2% m/o/m, above last month.

4. Pending home sales rose 5.9% m/o/m, above expectations.

5. Personal income rose 0.4% m/o/m, above expectations.

6. Retail inventories rose 1.2% m/o/m, above expectations.