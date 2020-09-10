10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• Dissents speak to a future age: Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her own words (BBC)

• The Little Short: What happened when I decided to bet against the Dow—and the financial services industry tried to stop me. (Slate)

• Some Investors Tried to Win by Losing Less. They Lost Anyway. The market has a way of soaking people who think they’ve found a way to beat it. The latest case in point: ‘low-volatility’ funds. (Wall Street Journal)

• Where Performance Fees Don’t Work: Researchers from systematic investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors and MIT make the case against performance fees for factor-based strategies. (Institutional Investor)

• Negativity Is Not an Investment Strategy: You can’t bury your money in your backyard or keep it all in cash when there is no such thing as a risk-free rate of return. (Wealth of Common Sense)

• Milton Friedman’s Vision Has Failed. Let’s Bury It and Move On. A half-century of promoting small government, efficiency, and corresponding “free” markets above all else hasn’t even succeeded on its own, far too narrow, terms. It has failed to generate higher growth or dynamism (Barron’s)

• Oracle’s TikTok Deal Pours Trump Toxin Into Capitalism: Rewarding your friends in business is the hallmark of countries like Russia, not America (Bloomberg)

• Facebook’s climate of denial: Time is running out to prevent a climate catastrophe. The summer of 2020, with its devastating wildfires and climate-fueled extreme weather, is a preview of the world’s apocalyptic future — unless decisive steps are taken to reduce carbon emissions. The public’s need for accurate climate change information could not be greater. (Popular info)

• 11 ways to fix America’s fundamentally broken democracy: A plan for the democratic revolution America needs. (Vox)

• 52 Years Ago, Thelonious Monk Played a High School. Now Everyone Can Hear It. An ambitious student named Danny Scher booked the jazz great at Palo Alto High School in Northern California. A recording of the event gathered dust for five decades.(New York Times)