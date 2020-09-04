Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 9.4.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending September 4th, 2020
Positives:
1. Economy continues to slowly heal from the pandemic devastation.
2. Jobless claims fell 77k w/o/w from 958k to 881k.
3. Unemployment rate came in at 8.4%, below the previous 10.2%.
4. Corporate layoffs came in at 115,762 for August, below the previous 262,649.
5. Factory orders rose 6.4% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 6.0%
Negatives:
1. FAANMGs get smushed on worst trading day of the year since the March crash.
2. Non-farm payrolls rose 1.371M in August, below the expected increase of 1.400M.
3. Home mortgage apps fell 0.2% w/o/w, below the previous increase of 0.4%.
4. Private payrolls rose by 428k, below the expected increase of 900k.
5. Construction spending rose 0.1%, below the expected increase of 1.0%.
Thanks, Matt
